Derbyshire stained glass artist selected for prestigious international festival
Jane Littlefield who is based in the Peak District will be showing her piece ‘Alter to Woodwose’ work at the British Glass Biennale being hosted by the International Festival of Glass in Stourbridge from 26th August to the 28th September.The Festival, run once every 2 years, is recognised as the premier event to showpiece a wide range of glass artworks utilising a range of styles and techniques both traditional and experimental.
Jane Littlefield said: "It’s a huge honour to be selected for the glass biennale representing both the Paek District and the tradition of glass painting and stained glass."
Jane, a member of the Society of Designer Craftsman, uses traditional stained glass techniques to make small artworks that are inspired by the myths, legends and landscape of the peak District.
Some of Jane’s more recent works have been accepted in other events including the Online exhibition of work inspired by William Morris being run by the British Society of Master Glass Painters and was successful at the Harley Open competition to exhibit at the historic Nottinghamshire Wellbeck Estate amongst a variety of the UK’s premier artists across all mediums. Over 1200 artworks were entered into the competition, and 185 were chosen for the final exhibition.
