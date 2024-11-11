Derbyshire Specialist Aggregates completes acquisition of Resins R Us

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Specialist Aggregates is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the Norwich-based distributor, Resins R Us in a multi-million pound investment deal.

The acquisition brings together two of the UK’s most successful resin-bound companies and further strengthens their positions in the market.

Resins R Us will continue to operate and be run as an independent division. There will be no interruptions to service or deliveries and all customer contacts and buying processes will be unchanged.

Daniel Lake, Managing Director will continue to lead the Resins R Us operation with all sales, operations and senior management teams unaffected.

(Photo caption: Daniel Lake, Managing Director of Norwich-based Resins R Us)

Sam Buckley, Managing Director of Derbyshire Specialist Aggregates commented: “We have long admired the customer service and delivery standards achieved by Resins R Us. Combining the resources and expertise of both companies will enable us to further improve resin bound products and services and ensure all customers receive the very best – from state-of-the-art manufacturing to exceptional customer service and delivery standards. Of course, this also strengthens our national coverage with a site in East Anglia.”

Daniel Lake, Managing Director, Resins R Us added: “The Customer has always been - and will always be - our main priority. We are so proud of our reputation for excellence in care and delivery and now, backed by the experience, resources and shared values of Derbyshire Specialist Aggregates, we have a fantastic opportunity to improve and expand that even further.”

This new acquisition in Norwich adds to 8 current Derbyshire Aggregates sites across the UK including the Head Office and main production facility in Derbyshire, DALTEX Central Hub in Ashbourne, DALTEX Trade Centres in Brighouse and Bridgend, DALTEX South West Hub in Stalbridge, Dorset as well as a slate plant in Bangor, North Wales. Operations are also supported by two large dock facilities in Mersey Wharf and Goole.