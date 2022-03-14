Derbyshire skincare company aims for sustainability with new minimal waste packaging

Proverb Skin is a natural and organic skincare company founded by ex-Harlequins rugby player, Luke Sherriff, and natural skincare expert Kirstie Sherriff.

The company, based in Melbourne, Derbyshire, has taken steps to become more sustainable and reduce the amount of single-use plastics their customers consume. They are now offering plastic-free ‘reloads' when making a repeat purchase of their products.

Last year, Proverb re-launched their best selling Cleanse & Shave Mud and Energising Facial Scrub with eco-friendly aluminium tubes. As of February 2022, customers can now purchase moisturisers and serums in a glass bottle with a pump and outer protective box on their first order.

Proverb are hoping to help customers reduce their environmental impact with each purchase.

For all ongoing orders, they will then receive a glass bottle with a tiny recyclable aluminium cap so that they can reuse their original pumps.

Kirstie said that her and Luke were keen to make sure they were helping their customers to shop as sustainably as possible.

“For us, it wasn’t a question in re-packaging our skincare. We knew that even as a small brand, we can make a big difference in the amount of single-use plastic our customers are consuming.

“While we can’t get around the fact that on your first order, you will receive a plastic pump, we hope that by re-using this, it will cut down the amount of plastic heading to landfills and our oceans.