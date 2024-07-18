Derbyshire site manager wins prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire site manager is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

Ryan Price received the Seal of Excellence in the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards in on-site management for his work at the Redrow East Midlands development The Nook, in Derbyshire.

Running for 41 years, the NHBC’s Pride in the Job scheme is dedicated to recognising the industry’s very best performers and is a prestigious accolade that site managers aspire to achieve.

To be considered for an award, site managers must excel in all aspects of construction and site management, including quality of work, technical expertise, health and safety, as well as leadership. Judging criteria also focuses on rewarding the unique qualities and characteristics that distinguish outstanding, award-winning site managers from the competition.

Ryan, who won his first NHBC Award in 2019 and has gone on to win three subsequent NHBC awards, followed in his father’s footsteps when joining the construction industry over 13 years ago. Excited by the progression opportunities at Redrow, he joined the company in 2010 as an Apprentice Joiner. He was promoted to Trainee Site Assistant in 2013, before being appointed as Site Manager in January 2018.

Commenting on his success, Ryan said: “Receiving this award is a huge accomplishment, and one that I am very proud of. Site management requires a lot of hard work and dedication but is an incredibly rewarding career. Seeing our developments progress from a building site to a brand-new community with such high-quality homes is an amazing feeling, and one which makes it all worth it.

“When we hand over a home that exceeds the customer's expectations, there's nothing quite like the feeling of a job well done. To me, this isn't simply an individual honour; it's testament to the entire team's hard work. I'd like to express my appreciation to them all for their unwavering support.”

Michael Coker, Managing Director for Redrow East Midlands, added: “Ryan has been an outstanding employee from the moment he joined Redrow. He regularly goes above and beyond expectations and is eager to learn and grow in his role – perfectly embodying our values.

“We know The Nook is a fantastic development but it’s a great feeling to have this acknowledged externally. This is very clearly a team effort, and I am sure that Ryan would be the first to admit that he couldn’t have done it without the rest of the site team, trades and office teams behind him. Ryan has done a superb job and I wish him all the best for the next stages.”

Redrow East Midlands is creating thriving new communities across the region, in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Leicestershire, including two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes ideal for families, couples, and downsizers. Across the East Midlands, these new developments provide excellent transport links, allowing residents to enjoy the best of both city and country life.

For more information about homes in the East Midlands region, please visit redrow.co.uk/ east-midlands

To find out more about a career with Redrow Homes, visit www.redrowcareers.co.uk