Derbyshire shopping centre reveals Victoria's Secret's opening date and plans
The global lingerie, clothing and beauty brand’s new store at Derbion will officially open to customers at 9am on Friday, June 20.
Located on Level 2 next to NEXT, the huge new store will offer visitors the chance to shop and discover a wide selection of Victoria's Secret’s signature lingerie, sleepwear, and beauty products.
The space will also feature the much-loved brand’s full product line, including bras, lingerie, sleepwear, swimwear and the iconic fragrance collection.
What’s more, shoppers can enjoy access to PINK, Victoria’s Secret's popular sister line, plus complimentary fittings with expert in-store Bra Fit Specialists.
To mark the highly anticipated opening, Victoria’s Secret has planned exclusive giveaways, in-store entertainment and free personalised services for visitors, with free tickets available to purchase online. Here’s the full rundown of everything that’s planned and how to book tickets:
Thursday, June 19: a special pre-opening preview - no ticket required
- Matcha van: Enjoy a complimentary drink from the VS Matcha van, which will be located outside the new store between 12pm and 2pm, when you sign up for the VS mailing list
Friday, June 20: grand opening – free tickets available via link
- Welcome gift: The first 50 customers through the doors will receive an exclusive Victoria’s Secret gift
- VIP pink carpet & photo booth: Capture your favourite moments from the opening
- Live DJ set: DJ Elisha will bring the energy all day
- Free personalisation services: Enjoy free personalisation on any satin PJs when purchased in store, and take advantage of complimentary engraving on fine fragrance purchases
- Expert bra fittings:Receive complimentary in-store bra fitting advice from the experts to find your perfect fit
- Live performances: Expect surprise entertainment at 9am, 12pm and 2pm
- Sip while you shop: Visit the VS matcha van for a complimentary refreshment
Saturday, June 21: free tickets available by link
- Welcome gift: The first 50 shoppers will receive an exclusive Victoria’s Secret gift
- VIP pink carpet: Walk into the new store in style on the exclusive pink carpet
- Live DJ set: DJ Elisha will be back in-store to bring the vibes
- Free personalisation services: Enjoy free personalisation on any satin PJs when purchased in store
- Expert bra fittings:Receive complimentary in-store bra fitting advice from the experts to find your perfect fit
- Matcha van: Sip, shop and enjoy a break
Sunday, June 22: free tickets available by link
- Welcome gift: The first 50 visitors will receive an exclusive Victoria’s Secret gift
- VIP pink carpet: Experience the glamour one last time
- Expert bra fittings:Receive complimentary in-store bra fitting advice from the experts to find your perfect fit
Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to officially welcome Victoria’s Secret to Derbion this week. This opening marks an exciting chapter for us, as Victoria’s Secret is an iconic brand that so many of our visitors know and love.
“With incredible celebrations, exclusive activities and surprises in store across four days, we can’t wait for visitors to celebrate this hugely exciting arrival at Derbion.
“We’re positive that Victoria’s Secret's new store will be an extremely popular destination for shoppers across the whole region, and we look forward to officially welcoming the brand to our ever-expanding line-up soon.”
Nicola Reeve, Head of Retail at Victoria’s Secret, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our presence in Derby with the opening of this new permanent location at Derbion. Over the past few years, we have continued to expand our presence across the UK opening new locations in thriving retail destinations. This new space at Derbion will allow us to serve more of our customers from across the East Midlands as well as draw in new visitors.”