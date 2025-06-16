Derbyshire shopping centre reveals Victoria's Secret's opening date and plans

Derbion has unveiled that Victoria’s Secret will open this week – and the iconic brand has a whole host of exciting giveaways and activities planned to celebrate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The global lingerie, clothing and beauty brand’s new store at Derbion will officially open to customers at 9am on Friday, June 20.

Located on Level 2 next to NEXT, the huge new store will offer visitors the chance to shop and discover a wide selection of Victoria's Secret’s signature lingerie, sleepwear, and beauty products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The space will also feature the much-loved brand’s full product line, including bras, lingerie, sleepwear, swimwear and the iconic fragrance collection.

The iconic brand has a whole host of exciting giveaways and activities planned to celebrate its opening at Derbion

What’s more, shoppers can enjoy access to PINK, Victoria’s Secret's popular sister line, plus complimentary fittings with expert in-store Bra Fit Specialists.

To mark the highly anticipated opening, Victoria’s Secret has planned exclusive giveaways, in-store entertainment and free personalised services for visitors, with free tickets available to purchase online. Here’s the full rundown of everything that’s planned and how to book tickets:

Thursday, June 19: a special pre-opening preview - no ticket required

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matcha van: Enjoy a complimentary drink from the VS Matcha van, which will be located outside the new store between 12pm and 2pm, when you sign up for the VS mailing list

Victoria’s Secret will open at Derbion this week

Friday, June 20: grand opening – free tickets available via link

Welcome gift : The first 50 customers through the doors will receive an exclusive Victoria’s Secret gift

: The first 50 customers through the doors will receive an exclusive Victoria’s Secret gift VIP pink carpet & photo booth: Capture your favourite moments from the opening

Capture your favourite moments from the opening Live DJ set: DJ Elisha will bring the energy all day

DJ Elisha will bring the energy all day Free personalisation services: Enjoy free personalisation on any satin PJs when purchased in store, and take advantage of complimentary engraving on fine fragrance purchases

Enjoy free personalisation on any satin PJs when purchased in store, and take advantage of complimentary engraving on fine fragrance purchases Expert bra fittings: Receive complimentary in-store bra fitting advice from the experts to find your perfect fit

Receive complimentary in-store bra fitting advice from the experts to find your perfect fit Live performances: Expect surprise entertainment at 9am, 12pm and 2pm

Expect surprise entertainment at 9am, 12pm and 2pm Sip while you shop: Visit the VS matcha van for a complimentary refreshment

Saturday, June 21: free tickets available by link

Welcome gift : The first 50 shoppers will receive an exclusive Victoria’s Secret gift

: The first 50 shoppers will receive an exclusive Victoria’s Secret gift VIP pink carpet: Walk into the new store in style on the exclusive pink carpet

Walk into the new store in style on the exclusive pink carpet Live DJ set: DJ Elisha will be back in-store to bring the vibes

DJ Elisha will be back in-store to bring the vibes Free personalisation services: Enjoy free personalisation on any satin PJs when purchased in store

Enjoy free personalisation on any satin PJs when purchased in store Expert bra fittings: Receive complimentary in-store bra fitting advice from the experts to find your perfect fit

Receive complimentary in-store bra fitting advice from the experts to find your perfect fit Matcha van: Sip, shop and enjoy a break

Sunday, June 22: free tickets available by link

Welcome gift : The first 50 visitors will receive an exclusive Victoria’s Secret gift

: The first 50 visitors will receive an exclusive Victoria’s Secret gift VIP pink carpet : Experience the glamour one last time

: Experience the glamour one last time Expert bra fittings:Receive complimentary in-store bra fitting advice from the experts to find your perfect fit

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to officially welcome Victoria’s Secret to Derbion this week. This opening marks an exciting chapter for us, as Victoria’s Secret is an iconic brand that so many of our visitors know and love.

“With incredible celebrations, exclusive activities and surprises in store across four days, we can’t wait for visitors to celebrate this hugely exciting arrival at Derbion.

“We’re positive that Victoria’s Secret's new store will be an extremely popular destination for shoppers across the whole region, and we look forward to officially welcoming the brand to our ever-expanding line-up soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Reeve, Head of Retail at Victoria’s Secret, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our presence in Derby with the opening of this new permanent location at Derbion. Over the past few years, we have continued to expand our presence across the UK opening new locations in thriving retail destinations. This new space at Derbion will allow us to serve more of our customers from across the East Midlands as well as draw in new visitors.”