Derbyshire science company staff help give Christmas toys to children from struggling families

Lubrizol's toy collection has helped families helped by Children First Derby put toys under the tree this Christmas.

Employees from science company Lubrizol have turned Christmas elf by helping struggling families with toys to put under the tree this year.

Staff at the company, based at Hazelwood near Belper, took themselves down to the shops to buy presents for families helped by Children First Derby.

Kind-hearted Lubrizol employees bought presents ranging from Lego sets to books and dolls, to help families who are having a tough time amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Members of Lubrizol's charities and communities committee with their toy collection

Children First Derby supports vulnerable children, young people and families through a range of services including family support and mentoring.

Claire Hollingshurst, from Lubrizol’s charities and communities committee which organised the toy collection for Children First Derby, said: “It’s very important to us at Lubrizol that we support the local community and at Christmas time it seemed appropriate to be donating toys so that families can enjoy the festive season, at a time when it has been hard for many. We’re delighted to be able to support Children First’s appeal.”

Not only did employees at Lubrizol donate toys for the appeal, locally based 1st Sitwell Scout Group and Ignis Explorers also collected toys and donated them too.

Louise Webb, fundraising co-ordinator at Children First Derby, said: “We have children and families that are really struggling this year, companies like Lubrizol have made it possible for children first to be able to give gifts to families for Christmas and this has taken the stress and pressure away from struggling families at such a stressful time.