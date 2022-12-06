News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire salon wins seven awards

Belper hairdressing salon French and Ivi is celebrating a notable evening at the recent national Salon Awards in London.

By Dean Lilleyman
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 1:57pm

After winning seven awards, including Best Salon, Boutique Salon of the Year, and Bridal Stylist of the Year, founder Tracey Ann Smith said: "I am overwhelmed. Being announced as the winners of not just one but seven awards is absolutely amazing. To be recognised by our industry peers for our work, passion for the industry and of course, commitment to our clients, is a real honour.”

French and Ivi can be found on Chapel Street.

Hide Ad
French and Ivi team at the awards
BelperDerbyshireLondon