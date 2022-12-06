Derbyshire salon wins seven awards
Belper hairdressing salon French and Ivi is celebrating a notable evening at the recent national Salon Awards in London.
By Dean Lilleyman
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 1:57pm
After winning seven awards, including Best Salon, Boutique Salon of the Year, and Bridal Stylist of the Year, founder Tracey Ann Smith said: "I am overwhelmed. Being announced as the winners of not just one but seven awards is absolutely amazing. To be recognised by our industry peers for our work, passion for the industry and of course, commitment to our clients, is a real honour.”
French and Ivi can be found on Chapel Street.