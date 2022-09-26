Derbyshire resort operator Gulliver's wins double at UK Theme Park Awards

Now in their third year, the awards give the British public opportunity to vote for their favourite parks, rides and attractions, shows and events across 22 competitive categories.

The ceremony was held at Drayton Manor in Staffordshire on Thursday, September 22, and Gulliver’s, which operates three other resorts alongside the original Matlock Bath site, won gold in the best small theme park for families section, and silver in best value.

Managing director Julie Dalton said: “Everyone here at Gulliver’s is thrilled to win these prestigious UK Theme Park Awards 2022.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, with a national theme park award.

“The winners are selected from a public vote, so it really means a lot to be recognised in this way.”

She added: “As a family-company, the Gulliver’s team from across our four parks work so hard to make memories and provide families and young people with fun-filled experiences so this is credit to them and all their efforts. We’d like to thank everyone for their support.”

The awards were organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks, and were presented in association with AttractionTickets.com.

204,501 public votes were combined with the scores from the judging panel to determine the winners in each category.

More than 100 industry chiefs attended the ceremony, where the biggest winner was Alton Towers with 11 awards.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach claimed seven, Drayton Manor and Legoland Windsor scooped six apiece, followed by Thorpe Park in Surrey on five and Paultons Park in Hampshire with four.

There were also multiple wins for Chessington World of Adventures, Crealy in Devon and Adventure Island in Essex.

Victoria Lynn, managing director of Drayton Manor Resort, said: “The awards are a fantastic opportunity for parks and attractions across the country to celebrate, learn and champion one another, and recognise the efforts of teams working hard behind the scenes to ensure UK theme parks are top destinations for a day out.”