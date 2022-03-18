Derbyshire residents given boost in job search as successful recruitment event returns to Chesterfield

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 30 between 10.00am and 12.00pm in Chesterfield’s market place. It will give residents the chance to meet employers and find out more about local job vacancies and training schemes that lead to employment.

Previous events held in September and November last year have led to around 100 job offers, with almost 80 people starting a new job after attending.

Cllr Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “The events last year showed that job seekers want to engage directly with businesses to find out more about the opportunities available to them. We are pleased to be able to host events such as this, that can help individuals find out more about the jobs available locally.

“It’s important that we continue to help promote the many opportunities in the area to local people and working with our partners will help ensure we can bring more people and more employers together.

“If you’re looking for work, then this event is here for you. You will be able to find out more about current opportunities and may even find your next job on the day.”

Paul Munday, employer adviser at DWP Jobcentre Plus Derbyshire, said: “After the success of the last two recruitment events held in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, we are very excited to be running a third on Wednesday, March 30 with further support from North East Derbyshire District Council and Bolsover District Council.

“This event will be a great opportunity to support the DWP’s Way to Work Programme and give North Derbyshire residents the opportunity to speak to local employers and find sustainable employment.”

The drop-in event is open to everyone, with no need to make an appointment, but job seekers registered with Jobcentre Plus can reserve their place by speaking with their work coach. Employers from a range of sectors will attend, including hospitality, social care, engineering, logistics and transport.