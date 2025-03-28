Derbyshire residents currently more likely to use post to contact their council than other areas of UK

Derbyshire residents more likely to use phones and post than other areas of UK

Derbyshire County Council - or any potential successor authority - can plan its future digital services and communications with more accuracy thanks to a new online tool created by tech firm, FourNet.

The Local Authority Digital Transformation Index (LADiT) utilises the latest census information across every local authority area in England, Wales and Scotland, and combines the data with expert customer experience (CX) analysis from FourNet.

FourNet’s data shows that people living in Derbyshire are most likely to use phones to access council services and information - 48% of residents are likely to use a landline (108% of the national average) and half are likely to use a mobile phone. 78% are likely to use email.

Those who are likely to use postal services are higher than in other areas at 39% (107% of the national average) and 37% are likely to make an in-person visit. This may be reflective of the fact that 50.7% of the local population is over the age of 45 and haven’t grown up with digital skills.

The LADiT Index, which covers 350 local authorities across Britain, then charts a detailed pathway for councils embarking on future digital transformation journeys, particularly as many face reorganisation.

FourNet’s data plots the channels which residents are more likely to want to use in each council area - whether landline, mobile phone, chatbot, email or social media etc - and ranks them with a score for each demographic.

Users of newer social media platforms are increasing and will play a greater role in the future. The data shows that Derbyshire County Council, or a subsequent authority, may need to invest in the latest communications technology to meet that demand in future.

Alan Linter, FourNet’s Group Consulting Director of Customer Experience, said: “With local authority budgets under pressure, Derbyshire Council will benefit from this analysis when considering the next steps in its digital transformation journey.

“What our unrivalled LADiT Index reveals is the make-up of local populations with data which will be critical for councils to take into account when deciding how to invest in tech and designing their services.

“There is a huge difference in the way the majority of people interact with council services across the UK from the top of our index to the bottom - and Derbyshire County Council will be able to use that data to understand their needs and plan for future investments better.”

UK councils are the backbone of local governance, managing £121.7 billion in budgets, supporting over 1.3m employees and providing services to nearly 60 million people.

Understanding the needs of citizens and optimising their customer journey when accessing local services is crucial to local authorities - and FourNet’s new LADiT Index provides key data for that purpose which will furnish digital transformation plans for the future.