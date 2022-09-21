Derbyshire quarry firm renews sponsorship deal with Wirksworth bowls club

The end of the official 2022 summer playing season marked the conclusion of a five-year partnership between the club and Longcliffe Quarries, the second largest private employer in the district.

But the relationship has been so successful that both parties readily agreed to renew their agreement, giving the popular community facility a degree of financial security at a time of great economic uncertainty.

Club secretary Jan Cundy said: “The Longcliffe sponsorship is a lifeline for us. We operate as a charity and keep our subscriptions and players’ fees down to encourage as many people as possible to come and enjoy our facilities.

Longcliffe trophy winners James Dennis, left, and Harold Allsobrook with director Chris Wainwright, centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The sponsorship helps cover our significant maintenance costs including mowing, scarifying and fertilising the bowling green which is considered one of the best in the area. It also helps with the upkeep of our clubhouse which is also the envy of other bowling clubs.”

Each year the partnership is celebrated through the Longcliffe trophy competition where members of the club face off against players from other parts of Derbyshire.

This year, there were 16 pairs playing three games each, with James Dennis and Harold Allsobrook emerging victorious at the end of the day.

Chris Wainwright, operations director at Longcliffe, was there on the day to celebrate the new deal and present the trophy.

He said: “I would like to congratulate the 2022 winners of the Longcliffe trophy competition.

“Wirksworth Bowling Club is a fantastic and inclusive community group. We are delighted we are able to continue our sponsorship and make such a difference. We hope more people will come along, try out the green and take up membership.”

The club has more than 35 full members and eight associate members but is keen to increase its appeal and welcome new players.

Jan said: “Whilst a lot of the club’s players are of the older generation, bowls is a game for all ages.”

For more details, contact Jan on 01629 823675.