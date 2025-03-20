Derbyshire pharmacy sold in 18 days

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Omega Pharmacy in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omega Pharmacy is a standard-hours community pharmacy that dispenses an average of 3,000 items per month. It is located opposite a large modern medical centre on St Thomas Road, a densely populated residential area two miles south of Derby.

The pharmacy was owned by husband-and-wife, Manny and Poonam Rai, who, after a short period of ownership, decided to sell to focus on their other pharmacy in Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a confidential sales process with Carl Steer at Christie & Co, it has been sold to an online clinic and prescription service based in the East Midlands.

Omega Pharmacy in Derbyshire

Carl Steer, Director – Pharmacy a t Christie & Co, comments: “From offer to completion, this sale took just 18 working days which is not only my fastest ever sale in 20 years with Christie & Co, but is also four to six months quicker than a typical sale and we achieved over the guide price.

"Since marketing commenced, we saw good levels of interest from first-time buyers, distance-selling contractors, and some existing pharmacy operators. This shows that even if you have a pharmacy with quite low dispensing numbers, the market is active and it will be a perfect buy for someone.”

Omega Pharmacy was sold for an undisclosed price.

Developed with, and directed by, internationally acclaimed Katharina Reinthaller, the magical and witty production tells the true story of a family caught up in a recession, impacted by the economic conditions that led the world from post-war boom to housing and cost-of-living crises.