Derbyshire Nisa Local store marks 20 years with donation to grassroots football club

A long-standing Nisa Local store in Mackworth, Derby, is celebrating 20 years of community service by donating £1,000 to AFC Mackworth to fund new football kits for the next two seasons.

Conor Malone, Manager at the Humbleton Drive store, made the donation through Co-op Wholesale’s charity, Making a Difference Locally (MADL), which raises funds through the sale of Co-op own brand products in independent retailers across the UK. The initiative helps local stores give back to causes that matter most to their communities.

This latest donation brings Nisa Local Mackworth’s total charitable giving to over £5,000. Past recipients include Bridge the Gap Child Mental Health C.I.C, The Harmony Trust – Reigate Park, and University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust.

Speaking about the donation, Conor said:“It’s a real privilege to support AFC Mackworth and help provide kit for the next generation of players. Grassroots football is so important – it brings people together, promotes wellbeing, and gives kids a real sense of belonging.”

AFC Mackworth visit Nisa Local.

A spokesperson for AFC Mackworth added:“This donation means so much to us. The new kits will help us continue making football accessible and inclusive for all. Support like this makes a real difference to our players’ confidence and wellbeing.”

Kate Carroll, Social Value Lead at Co-op Wholesale, said: “Neil has shown unwavering support for his community over the last 20 years. Through MADL, independent retailers like Neil can make a lasting impact where it really counts.”