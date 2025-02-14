Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Alfreton mum has turned her passion for sewing into a new career after joining a David Nieper apprenticeship programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennie Jarvis, who lives just a five-minute walk from the company's factory, has been with David Nieper for three years and is now training as a Level 3 Garment Maker apprentice.

Her journey into sewing began in 2019, inspired by watching The Great British Sewing Bee with her Mum. What started as a hobby soon became a passion, leading to regular sewing retreats—including a trip to the South of France last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennie said: “I’ve always been creative, and sewing helps me focus. I love making my own clothes and adjusting patterns to suit my style.”

Jennie's story highlights the positive impact of apprenticeships.

A change in direction

Before joining David Nieper, Jennie worked in hairdressing and nail art, winning a gold medal at WorldSkills in 2014. But an allergy to chemicals forced her to rethink her career.

She later moved into sales and recruitment, helping employers and learners—but the stress of the role left her searching for something more fulfilling. That’s when she decided to turn her love of sewing into a career.

Jennie said: "I love to learn, and I thought the apprenticeship would give me more knowlede of the business and more skills to help me become a better machinist."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet Jennie Jarvis, a Level 3 Garment Maker Apprentice at David Nieper Ltd in Alfreton

She now spends her time balancing theory-based learning with hands-on practical work, perfecting techniques such as buttonholes, top-stitching, and collars.

Jennie added: “One of the best parts of the apprenticeship is the chance to work on a full garment, which I love.”

A business investing in local talent

David Nieper has long been committed to training the next generation of skilled workers, keeping all of its manufacturing in-house—unlike many British fashion brands that have moved production overseas.

Gemma Trueman, Apprenticeship Coordinator at David Nieper, said: “Our apprentices gain experience in the full garment lifecycle, from design to dispatch. They work closely with skilled mentors, learning both traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma, who started as an apprentice herself, now oversees the programme. She said: “The most rewarding part of my job is watching apprentices gain confidence and develop real careers in manufacturing.”

The future of British manufacturing

David Nieper’s Chief Executive, Christopher Nieper OBE, is a strong advocate for apprenticeships and believes they are key to the future of British manufacturing.

He said: “Apprenticeships provide a career pathway for individuals like Jennie while ensuring businesses like ours have the skilled workforce needed to thrive.

“We do, however, need more government support. Financial incentives and streamlined processes would encourage more companies to invest in training—something that’s vital for the future of British industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Nieper has a long history of apprentices progressing into senior roles, proving that investing in skills delivers long-term success.

Jennie’s advice for anyone considering an apprenticeship? “If you love learning and want to grow in your role, go for it.”

To learn more about apprenticeships and career opportunities at David Nieper, visit: www.davidnieper.co.uk