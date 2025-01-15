Derbyshire lighting company lands major partnerships with B&Q and Rackhams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire-based luxury lighting supplier has announced exciting new partnerships with iconic online department store Rackhams and the UK’s leading home improvement and garden living retailer, B&Q.

Lighting Legends’ complete collection of high-quality lighting products is now available online at Rackhams.com and DIY.com.

Over the past four years, the Midlands-based business has supplied its premium lighting products to a number of prestigious clients and projects. These include the National Trust property Cragside, the renowned Exbury Gardens, and iconic landmarks such as Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

With its strong reputation for transformative and high-quality lighting, Lighting Legends is set to introduce its outdoor lighting range to the extensive customer bases of both Rackhams and B&Q, including its best-selling “Super Festoon” range.

Founded in 1969, B&Q attracts over 320 million* online visitors annually, offering more than 200,000 products. Lighting Legends’ full range of outdoor lighting solutions is now available on DIY.com bringing another touch of luxury to B&Q’s expansive online catalogue.

Lighting Legends’ products are also now available on Rackhams.com, a platform that combines the heritage of the iconic British department store with the convenience of a modern, AI-powered online shopping experience.

Rackhams, founded in 1851, boasts a rich history. It became part of the prestigious Harrods group in the mid-1950s and later joined House of Fraser before its physical stores closed in 2020. Today, Rackhams is an online merchant associated with high-quality, luxurious designer brands.

Lighting Legends’ full range of luxury lighting solutions and accessories is available now at rackhams.com/lighting-legends and DIY.com.

The brand’s products are crafted from high-quality materials to ensure both aesthetic appeal and long-lasting durability. Designed to withstand the elements, many of the lights feature an IP65 waterproof rating, making them suitable for year-round use, regardless of weather conditions.

Additionally, Lighting Legends products include shatterproof LED filament bulbs, combining durability, energy efficiency, and a warm, ambient glow.

Commenting on the partnerships, Jon Saeed, managing director of Lighting Legends, said: “We are thrilled to partner with such respected names as Rackhams and B&Q. This marks a pivotal moment in our business’s journey to bring premium lighting solutions to more homes and gardens across the UK.

“Our products not only transform spaces with beautiful lighting but are also designed with sustainability in mind, offering durable and energy-efficient solutions for eco-conscious consumers.

“It’s a wonderful start to the year and we’re looking forward to working with the teams and seeing where this takes Lighting Legends in 2025."