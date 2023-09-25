Derbyshire learning disabilities charity receives £1,500 donation from local homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established since 1997, the charity supports adults with learning disabilities through social activities including social hubs that provide transferable life skills to promote independence.

Just Good Friends Club run day and evening groups throughout Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire, providing some respite for parents and carers.

The contribution from the leading developer will help fund improvements to equipment within the hubs to assist with activities and safety.

The donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Gem Beecroft, Charity Coordinator at Just Good Friends Club, said: “It is fantastic to receive this type of support as we are a non-profit charity therefore every penny makes a massive difference to so many lives.

“Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a brilliant initiative. It makes sure funds are shared across many charities and gives many a chance to better their service or product, helping whole communities.

"On behalf of everyone at Just Good Friends Club, I would like to say a big thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes. This donation will ensure our members can get the very best from the charity.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Just Good Friends Club a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Just Good Friends Club.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes are building new developments near the charity at The Spires and Bluebell Meadows.