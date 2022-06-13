Kerry Bilson, from Horsley Woodhouse near Heanor, runs Letterbox Love with her husband Liam. The business produces unique pieces of jewellery that come with poem cards, tailored to celebrate a range of occasions and relationships.

On Sunday, June 12, they supplied Pride bracelets to be worn by the artists at the Capital Summertime Ball. The one-day festival, held at Wembley Stadium, saw the likes of Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, George Ezra and Anne-Marie take to the stage.

Kerry said: “With it being Pride Month, it made sense to go with our Pride bracelets, which have been really popular.

This was a big moment for Letterbox Love - with the business only being two years old.

“We sent those backstage, and we were told they would be in the dressing rooms for the stars, and the likes of Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran would be wearing them.

”It was really exciting. We’re still waiting on photos of them being backstage as it was only yesterday, but we’ve been stalking Instagram to see if we could spot them. It’s amazing and we’re really happy.”

Letterbox Love’s success is even more remarkable given that Kerry only started making jewellery as a lockdown hobby – which has since transformed into an international business.

She said: “The business was started in 2020 during the first national lockdown, as a bit of a hobby for myself. I was in recruitment full-time, but with the spare time that I did have, I wanted to try and spread a bit of kindness. I think it was a really dark place, and it took my mind off things to write poems and come up with gifts that we could send to people when we couldn’t see each other face to face.

“At Christmas 2020, we were taken by surprise, and we started to generate a little bit more money than we thought we would. By March 2021, my husband and I both quit our jobs – probably prematurely – and decided to give it a go full-time and see where the business could go.

“Two years on, we’re distributing to shops worldwide and we’re getting involved with these big events like the Capital Summertime Ball.”

Letterbox Love are also working with the high street chain Cardzone on a project to raise funds for those suffering amid the Ukraine conflict.

Kerry said: “They asked us to create a bracelet to help raise money for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal, and we said we’d love to – there’s a limited edition piece rolling out in their stores over the coming weeks. A pound of every sale will go towards the crisis appeal, which is huge for the charity itself.