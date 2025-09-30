Derbyshire industrial development takes shape

A new business and industrial trade park has brought vacant land back into use in Clay Cross.

Marroe Developments’ Egstow View Business Park offers high quality new build trade counter and warehouse opportunities on the prominent site located just off Junction 29 of the M1, with major names Howdens, Starbucks and Screwfix already signed up on the prominent site.

The Derby Road development, available from Q4 onwards, forms part of a wider mixed use scheme which includes a Marston’s Pub, McDonald’s Drive thru, Costa Coffee, Home Bargains and St Modwen Homes residential development, and construction is currently underway.

Potential occupiers are offered competitive lease terms on the small single bay units starting at 1,617 up to 21,111 sq ft, built to individuals specification and requirements for industrial, storage and distribution use.

The 14 steel frame constructed and steel profile clad units, which can be combined, offer yard and car parking, 6m eave height, a shared loading yard, 3 phase power, and EV charging.

Knight Frank’s Harry Orwin-Allen said: “These new trade counter and industrial warehouse units located on the main trading estate in Clay Cross, provide the highest standard of space available to rent. We are looking forward to continuing discussions with new occupiers and welcoming fantastic names already secured.”

Darran Severn from FHP added: "The scheme is really starting to take shape and it will not be long until units are available for occupation. The location and prominence of the site is excellent, and this is evident by Howdens, Screwfix and Starbucks committing to the site before practical completion. The units are built to a top specification and will suit trade, warehouse and industrial occupiers. We are receiving good interest from national, regional and local businesses so please do get in touch if you would like to discuss the site in more detail."

Egstow View Business Park is located directly off the A61 Derby Road, with good quality road connections and easy access to Junction 29 of the M1 motorway and Chesterfield Town Centre.

The area has seen significant investment in recent times following the Government-funded £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal regeneration scheme currently underway which includes the creation of a new Town Square, the pedestrianisation of Market Street and improved road schemes making access easier into the town centre bringing further associated employment opportunities and facilities to the town.

Clay Cross Active, a much anticipated leisure centre and community hub, opened its doors to the public recently which replaced the former Sharley Park Leisure Centre offering a modern, inclusive space including a new 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool with spectator seating, fully equipped fitness and spin studio, large sports hall, soft play and interactive play areas for children and community cafe.

For further information on industrial property availability in North Derbyshire and South Yorkshire contact Harry Orwin-Allen at Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750.