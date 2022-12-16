Jack and Paul Thornewill, of J&K Developments, who are donating chocolate to Belper Food Bank.

The 12 separate donations have been taking place on 12 days this month, benefiting causes such as food banks, underprivileged children and homeless people.

Companies taking part include Derby-based J&K Developments, which has organised a donation of chocolate for Belper Food Bank, and Derby’s Hodgkinson Homes, currently developing its Rosarium Heights scheme in Ashbourne, which is donating toys and gifts to Derby City Mission.

Nottingham-based Peter James Homes, which is behind the 148-home Woodlands Heights scheme in Bullbridge, near Ambergate, Derbyshire, is also donating gifts to Gem radio’s annual Mission Christmas campaign.

Sequence, whose stable of estate agents includes William H Brown and Bagshaws Residential, has organised its own fund-raising Christmas Jumper Day as well as donating to East Midlands orphan charity Forget-Me-Notts.

Louise Hutchinson, new homes sales and marketing executive for William H Brown, based in Nottingham – and one of the estate agents under the Sequence family umbrella, said: “Our overriding mission as estate agents and developers is to make people’s dreams come true. We try to do this every day.

“But as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze each and every one of us, it is critical that we put our efforts into supporting those who are even more vulnerable or less privileged than the rest of us.

“This is why we have put our heads together with some of the developers we work with on a daily basis to come up with these donation ideas. We hope that we can jointly provide some real help for those in need, and maybe even sprinkle a little joy at this important time of year.”

She added: “We’re so grateful to all of the partners organisations that have agreed to take part in our festive charity campaign.”

Other special causes which are being supported this year through the ’12 Days of Christmas Donations’ campaign include: Newark Food Bank, Nottinghamshire; Wisbech Food Bank, Cambridgeshire; National Literacy Trust; Broxtowe Children’s Centre; Nottinghamshire Hospice; and When You Wish Upon a Star, a Nottingham-based charity that makes dreams come true for sick children across the UK.

The companies joining Sequence in its Christmas donation campaign include Nottinghamshire construction firm Mortec; Flittermere Developments, of Wisbech; housebuilder Countryside, which is currently developing the 300-home Fletton Folly scheme in Great Haddon, near Peterborough; Tony Morris Homes, of Leicestershire; Nottingham-based sustainable developer Blueprint; Birmingham-based Elevate Property Group; as well as the Peterborough developer Housed.