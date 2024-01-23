News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire housebuilder donates over £1,000 to deserving causes

A Derbyshire housebuilder has donated more than £1,200 to support three local community organisations in the region.
By Hayley AbbottContributor
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:51 GMT
Redrow East Midlands, which is currently building new homes at Hackwood Grange, in Mickleover, Foxbridge Manor, in Castle Donington, and The Nook, in Etwall, has presented Sight Support Derbyshire, Derbyshire Refugees Solidarity and Etwall Community Project Group with donations as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which started in 2020, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive, with local causes across the East Midlands invited to apply for their share of a £5,000 pot each year.

In Derbyshire, Redrow donated £600 to Sight Support Derbyshire, a local organisation which provides vital services, support and advice to adults and children across the region who are blind or partially sighted.

Redrow East Midlands has donated more than £1,200 to support local organisations

Sight Support Derbyshire is primarily volunteer-led, with volunteers working hard to help improve the mental and physical wellbeing of visually impaired people within the community. The organisation helps support people to retain independence, providing equipment and information to make their life easier, as well as hosting a range of social activities at museums, parks and theatres, to bring people together and help foster friendships.

Derbyshire Refugees Solidarity received a £300 share of the pot to support the important work the charity is doing for the community, while Etwall Community Project Group also received a donation of £300.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director at Redrow East Midlands, said: “We’re committed to creating thriving communities within the local area and are proud to support these charities and organisations in Derbyshire with the valuable work they do.

“All of these groups provide a vital service to our community, and we’re delighted to donate funds to help Sight Support Derbyshire, Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity and Etwall Community Project Group continue their wonderful work!”

Redrow East Midlands currently has eight developments across the region. In Derbyshire, Redrow is building high-quality, new homes at Hackwood Grange, in Mickleover, Foxbridge Manor, in Castle Donington, and The Nook, in Etwall.

To find out more about Redrow’s developments across the East Midlands please visit: redrow.co.uk/locations/east-midlands

