Derbyshire housebuilder commits to helping buyers ahead of stamp duty threshold changes

A Derbyshire housebuilder has committed to helping homebuyers find their dream home and move ahead of the upcoming stamp duty changes.

From 1st April 2025, the nil-rate stamp duty threshold, which is currently £250,000, will return to the previous level of £125,000, and the nil-rate threshold for first-time buyers, which is currently available on properties up to £425,000, will drop to £300,000. The maximum purchase price for which first-time buyers’ relief can be claimed – which is a discounted rate of 5% on the proportion of the property value over the nil-rate threshold - will drop from £625,000 to £500,000. Moving before the changes come into effect could therefore save house buyers thousands of pounds.

To support homebuyers before the upcoming changes take place, Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at three developments across Derbyshire, is committed to helping homebuyers move, offering a variety of helpful schemes and incentives.

Perfect for families looking for more space or house hunters looking to right-size, Redrow Midlands offers a range of stunning three, four and five-bedroom homes in Derbyshire, from the award-winning Heritage Collection, such as The Leamington Lifestyle and The Harrogate.

Support available for buyers includes deposit contributions, ready-made homes that can be moved into before the threshold changes take effect, assistance for customers with an existing property to sell, and stamp duty contributions.

Properties available at Foxbridge Manor under the deposit contribution include the detached three-bedroom Warwick, available from £330,000, and The Broadway, a semi-detached three-bedroom property available from £256,000. The Warwick is truly a home for the modern family with a large, open-plan interior and three generously sized bedrooms, perfect for those moments of relaxation.

At Hackwood Grange, the three-bedroom Amberley is available from £374,000 with a stamp duty contribution. The Amberley combines a peaceful environment with a practical living space, with a large open-plan kitchen and dining room to the left of the hall, and a full-width family lounge to the right. Upstairs, there are three generous double bedrooms, also beautifully balanced either side of the central landing, including a main bedroom with a large en-suite shower room.

Both The Nook and Foxbridge Manor have homes available on the Redrow Help to Sell scheme, which assists interested buyers in selling their existing property by arranging valuations, liaising with estate agents, and supporting them with paperwork, as well as providing a contribution towards the cost of selling.

In addition, Redrow Midlands is also offering tailor-made incentives with luxury upgrades available within the home for reservations made before Friday 31st January 2025.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We understand that the adjustments to stamp duty will cause uncertainty among homebuyers in Derbyshire, who will be aiming to move before the changes take place.

“Our team of experts are readily available to provide guidance throughout the purchasing process. Additionally, we have many schemes available to support buyers in securing their dream home without the extra stress associated with moving."