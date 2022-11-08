Derbyshire hotel, restaurant and golf complex named Medium Business of the Year

Morley Hayes, on Main Road, in Morley, beat off stiff competition to win the award, presented at an awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham.

The East Midlands Business Masters Awards is acelebration of business excellence across the East Midlands.

Morley Hayes won the Medium Business of the Year award in recognition of its efforts in running a successful business that looks after it’s loyal staff.

Derbyshire hotel, restaurant and golf complex Morley Hayes has won the coveted Medium Business of the Year award at the East Midlands Business Masters Awards 2022.

Nestled in the heart of the Derbyshire countryside overlooking parkland golf courses, Morley Hayes boasts a luxury four star, 32-bedroom hotel and a choice of three restaurants, including the award-winning two AA rosette Dovecote restaurant, Roosters and Spike Bar.

Golf facilities include a championship 18-hole Manor course, 9-hole Tower course, a newly refurbished 17 bay, all weather floodlit driving range, golf pavilion, Tower Café and a highly respected Golf Academy.

Andrew Allsop, managing director of Morley Hayes, said: “We’re very proud to have won this prestigious award, which recognises the best and brightest of the business world across the East Midlands.

“The Morley Hayes team work so hard to make sure our hotel and leisure facilities consistently deliver the very highest standards and for their hard work to be recognised is hugely gratifying.

