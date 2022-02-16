Derbyshire hospitality and tourism employers to hold jobs fair amid recruitment crisis

Coinciding with English Tourism Week, the free jobs fair will be held at the Whitworth on Monday, March 21, 10am to 2pm.

Organisers hope to link jobseekers to current vacancies, and challenge the perception that hospitality jobs offer ‘long hours for little pay’.

Jo Dilley, managing director of tourist board Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire (MPDD), said: “The jobs fair is a great opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to discover the diverse careers available in this rewarding sector, connecting employers to new emerging talent.

The jobs fair could be the first step to a rewarding career.

“We’re looking forward to shining a light on all the benefits that a career in hospitality can bring – from fulfilling, long-term employment to fantastic opportunities for training and development.”

Attendees will have the chance to take part in live skills demonstrations such as setting a restaurant table and making a hotel bed, or create mocktails and learn about foraging and food presentation.

One-to-one advice will be available for those who need help to gain confidence and skills to be ‘job-ready’, and employers will be offering fast-track application processes for immediate starts.

The event has been arranged by MPDD with support from the UK Community Renewal Fund and is part of a programme of support to drive the recovery of visitor economy businesses.

It follows the recent launch of the Peak District & Derbyshire hospitality charter, which aims to promote the sector to parents, schools, colleges and universities.

Many employers in the sector are struggling to return to pre-pandemic staffing levels, likely due to post-Brexit immigration restrictions and people pursuing other avenues during lockdown.

Jo said: “We’re in an unprecedented time in terms of challenges faced by local businesses and we’re working with local authorities and education providers to identify opportunities and target support where it’s most needed.”