Derbyshire homebuilders team up with Santa’s helper To promote ‘elf’ and safety this Christmas

As the Christmas season draws near and mornings and evenings grow darker, one of Santa’s trusted elves has teamed up with leading developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes to promote ‘elf’ and safety during the school holidays.

While students may be on holiday, Barratt and David Wilson Homes' construction teams will continue working on new housing developments across Derbyshire. To keep children in nearby areas safe, it's crucial they remember to steer clear of building sites.

In fact, Santa himself has entrusted one of his elves to step away from the workshop and visit Barratt and David Wilson Homes' sites in Derbyshire. Like every visitor, the elf is equipped with a hi-vis vest and hard hat to set a good example and encourage children to stay on Santa's nice list by keeping safe and steering clear of construction areas.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes, said: “Children are naturally curious and love to explore, so when they are out playing in the local area, it’s essential we remind them to play responsibly and avoid construction sites.

SGB_9843 DWH - David Wilson Homes is promoting site safety over the festive season

“Building sites can be hazardous, so with Santa’s little helper on board, we're hoping to encourage everyone in our communities to prioritise their 'elf’ and safety this Christmas.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes often organise site visits and safety talks throughout the year for schools near its developments, aiming to promote site safety and raise awareness about the dangers of playing on or near construction sites.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire or David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.