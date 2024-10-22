Derbyshire homebuilder celebrates start of new season with football donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Homes has donated mini footballs to a nursery in Chesterfield to help its children celebrate the start of the new football season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABC Nursery School, which is based close to Barratt Homes’ The Spires development on Inkersall Green Road, received 25 of the footballs for its children to enjoy.

To help keep youngsters engaged and encourage them to stay active, Barratt Homes has made donations of the footballs to children’s nurseries across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June Francisco at ABC Nursery, said: “Thank you so much to Barratt Homes for the donation, the children are absolutely delighted with the footballs. We welcome this donation to use with our ‘Every Child a Mover’ initiative.”

B&DWS - SGB-7422 - Children from ABC Nursery School playing with some of the mini footballs

Barratt Homes’ donation to the nurseries was not only made to encourage young children to stay active, but also to inspire the next generation of footballers.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support the communities in which we build, and this includes helping children to stay active and encourage them to follow in the footsteps of their role models.

“We hope the children at ABC Nursery School will enjoy using the footballs throughout the season and continue to show an interest in sport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt Homes is currently building a selection of two, three and four bedroom room properties at The Spires, certain to suit a wide array of buyers.

B&DWS - SGB-7390 - ABC Nursery School receiving their mini footballs from Barratt Homes

There are a number of offers and moving schemes available, including mortgage contributions and home upgrades. Anyone with a property to sell can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer become a buyer for the customer’s existing property, enabling them to avoid the hassle of being in a property chain and estate agency fees.