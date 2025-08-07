Derbyshire home staging firm Lemon and Lime launches UK’s first home staging franchising opportunity

Melbourne-based national home staging firm Lemon and Lime Interiors has announced the launch of its franchise network, giving franchisees the opportunity to operate their own home staging business under the award-winning Lemon and Lime umbrella.

Having recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, the Derbyshire-based firm is setting its sights on ambitious growth plans, starting with the launch of a first-of-its-kind franchising opportunity for aspiring home stagers, securing franchisees in Canterbury, Cardiff and Exeter.

Franchisees will gain exclusive access to Lemon and Lime’s unique FLOW system. Rooted in practicality, this system aims to give business owners the know-how, processes and support across finance, lead generation, operations and workflow, enabling them to focus on growing a profitable home staging business.

Elaine Penhaul, founder and director of Lemon and Lime Interiors, said: “Having been in the position of setting up and growing a profitable business ourselves, we know how difficult it can be for ambitious and entrepreneurial home stagers to establish themselves in the UK property market. Ten years in, and having staged more than 1500 properties, I am incredibly proud to be in a position to use our expertise to back others at the start of their journey.

Back row L-R - Katie Lavis, head of franchising business development, Kirsty Fisher, business development manager, Rebecca Channon and Luke Harris, Lemon and Lime Canterbury. Front row L-R - Rhona Jarvis, Lemon and Lime Exeter, Elaine Penhaul, founder and director, Kate Jones, Lemon and Lime Cardiff

“Above all, the franchise model offers business owners a community to share ideas and expertise between like-minded professionals and lift one another up, in what can be quite an isolating industry. By establishing a group of ambitious home stagers, the home staging industry has the power to become a far more dominant marketing service that will become essential for estate agents to rely on.”

Operating within the already established Lemon and Lime brand, franchisees will directly benefit from an existing network of connections including agents and suppliers, with enquiries already coming through for their services.

To find out more about Lemon and Lime Interiors, and the franchising opportunity, visit the website.