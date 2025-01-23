Derbyshire holiday lets win big in awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three sets of holiday home owners are celebrating after winning awards for their properties in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sykes Gems Awards 2024, run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages, saw thousands of entries from across the UK and Ireland – with all three properties beating off tough competition to take home the trophies.

Jane and Phillip Deville, owners of Oh Deer, won gold in the Best in the Peak District category, and Jo and Giles Clark, owners of Parlour Barn, won gold in the Best for Activities On-Site category and bronze in Best Renovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Tom and Alice Turner, owners of High Grounds Shepherd’s Hut, won gold for Best Glamping property and silver in the Best in Peak District category.

High Ground Shepherd's Hut won gold for Best Glamping property and silver in the Best in Peak District category

Oh Deer is a luxury glamping pod where guests can watch deer in the neighbouring field from the comfort of the pod’s open-plan living area. It is one of three deer themed pods Jane and Phillip own, all located in Ashbourne and finished with quirky touches and a log-fired hot tub.

Meanwhile, Parlour Barn is an impressive barn conversion, which first opened to holidaymakers in 2019 after a two-year renovation. Owners Jo and Giles Clark installed a games shack with a Wild West theme, complete with air hockey, table tennis, and classic arcade games, as well as a karaoke machine and instruments for musical entertainment.

In 2022, Tom and Alice Turner diversified their livestock farm by taking the leap into holiday letting. Opening High Grounds Shepherd’s Hut in August 2022, the couple have created an oasis where travellers can immerse themselves in nature whilst also making the most of its luxurious amenities, including a hot tub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aims to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.

Parlour Barn won gold in the Best for Activities

Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ CEO Graham Donoghue and Managing Director James Shaw, as well as The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski.

Properties were judged using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like photos, occupancy figures and property amenities. This year, there were 31 categories, including Best Luxury Property, Best Renovation and Best for Pet Friendly Breaks, with Best for Activities and Best for Sustainability two new categories introduced in 2024.

The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at all three properties, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Deville, owner of Oh Deer, said: “Since opening our pods in the spring of 2023 we have worked extremely hard to make Oh Deer a success. It is wonderful to meet the guests that come through our doors, and we constantly receive great feedback from our visitors about our customer service. To win this award is a great achievement and really does mean so much to Phil and myself.

Oh Deer won gold in the Best in the Peak District category.

“We invested a lot of time when it came to deciding on our pods’ design, layout and luxury touches. Set in the beautiful Derbyshire countryside, with our own herd of deer, we truly believe we have created a bespoke escape for guests to reconnect with nature.”

Jo Clark, owner of Parlour Barn, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed designing and renovating our former milking parlour, installing a plethora of modern amenities while leaving an array of original features. By placing the bedrooms on the ground floor, we were able to make the upstairs living area open plan, offering families and groups a cosy getaway – it’s fulfilling exactly the vision we had for holiday letting.”

Alice Turner, owner of High Grounds Shepherd’s Hut, said: “I love how unique shepherd’s huts are and we knew we could put our own stamp on one. We’re so pleased with the success of the Hut and rarely have a week where it’s not fully booked, which keeps us very busy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to ensure that guests are well looked after, so we leave milk from the local dairy in the fridge, homemade brownies on the counter and any other small things the guests might need – it’s really the little things that make you stand out.”

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “It has been brilliant to see so many fantastic properties recognised in this year’s Sykes Gems Awards.

"We know how hard our owners work to ensure their properties remain at a high standard year-round and it is great to be able to reward their efforts. While it was difficult to choose winners after receiving so many wonderful entries, these properties were clear front runners that deliver unforgettable breaks for guests.

“Staycations continue to be popular amongst Brits and with the average turnover of a UK holiday let reaching £24,500 in 2023, others with a second home in Derbyshire might be tempted to turn their hand to holiday letting!”

To view the full list of winners, visit www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-gems-winners/