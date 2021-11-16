Derbyshire high street set for major regeneration with new retail units and luxury accommodation

How Ilkeston high street will look under the new regeneration programme

Residents in Ilkeston are set to see big changes in the town’s high street following the approval of planning permission by Erewash Borough Council.

The landmark Victoria House development will build two prime retail units for businesses as well as 12 new luxury apartments, which will have a mix of one and two-bed apartments.

Located in the heart of the Ilkeston high street, between 10b-14 Bath Street, the regeneration will be completed by design-led development specialist group, OHC Property Group, with construction due to start and finish in 2022.

Director of OHC Property Group, James Brecknock, said: “Ilkeston has plans for vast regeneration and is forecasted for major growth over the years to come. The town itself is charming, historic and thriving. We are delighted to have received planning permission to convert the historic 19th century building into a mixed-use development.

“Both the apartment and retail units will provide a high-specification and a tailored finish. Victoria House will be the first development in Ilkeston that will use solar power and we want our residents to enjoy the long-term benefits this power source brings. We’re going to deliver a premium specification and design to Bath Street and the team is looking forward to getting started with construction.”

The local heritage of Ilkeston high street is being recognised by naming the development Victoria House which is in part a tribute to its original Victorian design.

A key aim is to encourage local businesses to open outlets in the high street and bring jobs and growth to the local community and attract more residents back to the town centre.

“We’ve recently launched the retail units to let, and we would like to agree long term tenancies with budding retailers in both units,” Mr Brecknock added.

“Ilkeston Town Centre is certainly experiencing a resurgence of former glories and we are delighted to be in situ with Victoria House and we look forward to contributing to the town’s growth.”

Local chartered surveyors Omeeto and Innes England have been appointed to rent the retail units and interested parties should contact Chris Wright on 01332 840328 or Debbie Thompson on 01332 362244.