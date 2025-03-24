Derbyshire healthcare provider wins three prestigious national awards

A healthcare service provider in the Midlands is celebrating after winning three prestigious national awards.

The Palliative Care Urgent Response Service (PCURS), operated by DHU Healthcare CIC, was named winner of the Collaboration and End of Life Care categories, at this year’s Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards, while Jill Davies, DHU Healthcare Palliative Care Clinical Lead and Advanced Nurse Practitioner, was named the winner of the Leadership award.

Now in its 11th year, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards are organised by Care Management Matters (CMM), and developed in conjunction with the National Care Forum, a membership body representing not-for-profit organisations operating in the care sector.

The awards recognise the hard work, dedication, innovation and excellence of everyone working in the not-for-profit sector who is making a positive difference to people’s lives, whether they are supporting children or adults. Entries to the 2026 awards will be opening later this year and local people working for a not-for-profit organisation register their interest to find out more now.

The accolade was given to DHU Heathcare for the PCURS, an initiative supporting people whose wish is to remain at home, despite their urgent palliative health care needs.

The Palliative Care Urgent Response Service works closely with health and social care providers, paediatric services and other third sector organisations, such as hospices and Marie Curie, to ensure the right ongoing care and support is provided. The PCURS team has also collaborated with East Midlands Ambulance Service to support and train ambulance staff to recognise dying and look at alternatives to hospital admission. In addition, the PCURS is looking to extend its reach to HM Prisons, assisting with advance care planning, symptom management advice and training for prison staff in end of life.

As the Palliative Care Clinical Lead, Jill’s compassion for patients, families and colleagues has underpinned her commitment to establish a high-quality service that meets the needs of patients and families. None of the children the PCURS has supported have gone into hospital and it is rare for adults to be admitted to hospital.

Commenting on their success, Jill Davies, Healthcare Palliative Care Clinical Lead and Advanced Nurse Practitioner at DHU Healthcare CIC, said: “I’m incredibly proud to have won three Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards. Having the opportunity to be among so many inspiring individuals and groups who make up the not-for-profit care sector was fantastic.

“These awards are really special and celebrate the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are privileged to support patients and their loved ones during some of the most challenging times in their lives, and I am incredibly proud of the work we do every day.”

Held at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham, the award ceremony was hosted by actress and television presenter Sally Lindsay and brought together esteemed leaders in health and social care from across the UK to learn about and applaud the diverse work of the winners and finalists.

Neil Galjaard, the divisional managing director at Markel, stated: “Each year, we are humbled and inspired by the dedication, resilience, and compassion of those working in the third sector – Jill and DHU Healthcare CIC truly embodies this and it's inspiring to see their journey.

"DHU Healthcare CIC has brought together resources, professionals, and services to provide essential support for adults and children at the end of their lives. Jill exemplifies a leader who leads by example—she actively participates, supports her team, and ensures that tasks are completed. Knowledgeable, approachable, and calm, she is someone people trust and turn to for guidance, relying on her to get things done. In short, she is a natural leader.

“At a time when their work is more vital than ever, it’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals in the not-for-profit sector. Sharing their stories is essential to showcase the incredible difference they make every day, and the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards serve as the perfect platform to accomplish this.

“Now in its eleventh year, we are immensely proud to partner with CMM again to support these awards. The awards remain free to enter, with complimentary tickets for the ceremony, ensuring barriers for entry are removed and that we can celebrate the best in the third sector

“The winners of the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards exemplify this commitment, going above and beyond to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others. Congratulations to Jill and DHU Healthcare CIC for their exceptional work. Your dedication and influence to supporting others is truly inspiring—thank you for all that you do!”

