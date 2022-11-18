Derbyshire hair salon named the best in East Midlands during prestigious awards ceremony

The team from Louise Brown Hair Studio on Nottingham Street in Ripley attended the England Business Awards ceremony, held at The Eastside Rooms at Birmingham last weekend.

Louise Brown, 38, from Belper, who runs the studio said: “I went with four colleagues who work with me and winning was a surprise to us. We have got quite a lot of awards, but this is probably one of the biggest successes. I’m so proud of the girls we all work so hard and our hard work pays off. We had a great night celebrating.”England Business Awards is an independent annual competition with no sponsors involved, which recognises best businesses across several categories in each region of the country. Local firms are nominated by the public, before being assessed and awarded.

Criteria include how easy it is for customers to contact the business, opening hours, availability and presentation of the business premises together with the products and services offered. Experience, training and education is also taken into consideration.

Louise Brown hair studio team during the awards night. From left: Izzy, Tia, Louise, Ellie and Beth

Before being named the best hair salon in the East Midlands England Business Awards ceremony, the multi award winning Ripley studio was chosen as the best in Derbyshire at the end of August. The team has also been praised for the best bridal hair stylisations in the UK and for exceptional customer service.

Louise, who has been a hairdresser for 22 years and has been running her salon for the last six years, said: “Challenge motivated me to open my own salon. It is going extremely well and better than what I ever imagined. We're going from strength to strength. And we've come back bigger and stronger after COVID and didnt let it affect us.