Staveley Miners Welfare Ladies FC will be kicking off its new season in style thanks to a brand-new kit sponsored by leading homebuilder David Wilson Homes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sponsorship follows a perfect season for the team, which saw them win all 16 games, more than earning promotion. With the start of the new season looming, Staveley Miners Welfare Ladies FC are hoping to put its best foot forward, proudly wearing the new sponsored kit.

Terry Damms, Chairman at Staveley Miners Welfare FC, said: “It’s such a wonderful boost for us to receive the support and backing from David Wilson Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our ladies have achieved so much these past seasons, they truly deserve to have the best kit possible, and now thanks to David Wilson Homes they have. Our social media channels have been swamped with compliments and excitement ever since we revealed the new kit.

B&DWS - SGB-17747 - Dawn Argent from David Wilson Homes with some of the players in their brand-new kit.

“It is great to see large companies like David Wilson Homes offering support to local clubs and companies, and I hope many of the new home owners moving to our community become lifelong fans of our amazing football club.”

Staveley Miners Welfare Ladies FC, located near David Wilson Homes’ Bluebell Meadows development, in Inkersall, have been playing together for around six years and train Thursdays in season. The team plays up to four games each month on Sunday’s and hope to carry on its success into the new season.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Staveley Miners Welfare Ladies FC for this coming season and we wish them the very best of luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support local groups and organisations within the communities we build. Clubs such as this unite residents, boosting morale within the neighbourhood and creating an identity for all people involved.”

B&WS - SGB-17797 - Staveley Miners Ladies midgame in their brand-new kit sponsored by David Wilson

David Wilson Homes is building a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties nearby at its Bluebell Meadows development. With many homes available for a wide variety of people, Staveley Miners Welfare FC could well be welcoming many new recruits.

Barratt Homes’ The Spires development is also located in Inkersall, where both it and Bluebell Meadows equally benefit from a range of convenient amenities on the doorstep, including shops, pubs and restaurants, as well as Poolsbrook Country Park only a short walk away. Families can also rest assured with a range of Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ schools nearby.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes offer a number of schemes for those looking to make a move, including mortgage contributions and upgrades. The Part Exchange Guarantee scheme sees the developer become a guaranteed buyer of the home buyer’s existing property, eliminating any agency fees. If Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes then sell the property for above the agreed offer, the home buyers will receive any profit made.

For more information about the club, visit the website at Staveley Minors Welfare FC.