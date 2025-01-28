Derbyshire firm’s new business group attracts international membership in first week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bold Derbyshire business has launched a new leadership support project which has been so successful it attracted sign-ups from around the world in its first week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Jarvis and Matt Clutterham, the founders of Derbyshire brand and human transformation business Q Branch Consulting, have launched their new online ‘HQ’ support group to empower leaders and solo business owners to become more successful by joining them up with others in a similar position.

The venture has taken off so well that its inaugural online meeting attracted a large group of attendees who had dialled in from as far away as Italy and the USA, as well as the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny and Matt, whose business has helped many Derbyshire businesses pivot and grow – as well as winning an award for their transformative work with male suicide prevention charity Tough to Talk – said they set up HQ to create the networking group they always wanted but never had.

Jenny Jarvis and Matt Clutterham of Q Branch Consulting

Jenny said: “HQ is a community for change making solopreneurs and business leaders who are struggling to be successful on their own, or perhaps feeling lonely in other ways.

“Our message with HQ is: ‘Stop trying to do success on your own’. Being successful is a team sport.

“Matt and I have been in a lot of business groups and we have left a lot of those groups because there has always been something missing. We have created the group we wish we had had, and people are already saying they have got so much more clarity with what they are doing, because of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HQ attendee, leadership coach Alan Evans said: “I definitely felt I was in the right place for mutual support, learning and collaboration. It's a rich and diverse group. I also took so much energy from the session,” while Craig Stott, founder of CSI Bathrooms, commented: “ … I’ve been a member of many groups and I’ve never witnessed so many genuinely helpful and supportive people”.

Q Branch Consulting is a unique business which offers a combination of branding and human transformation services. It fuses the expertise of its founders: former lighting designer turned branding expert Matt, who has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world including Bacardi, Claridge’s and Samsung, with Jenny’s, a trained Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) life coach.

Q Branch helps businesses succeed by offering them ‘clarity’ consultancy services resulting in a ‘roadmap’ to transform their business, using Jenny’s skills helping unlock mental blocks which are often the barrier to leaders being able to enact changes required.

Less than a year after founding, it has already seen remarkable success and is now working with the NHS amongst other well-known organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q Branch Consulting’s new HQ group operates two online sessions a month: of which the first is aimed at helping businesses gain clarity and confidence, and the second is geared towards accountability, in which leaders ‘check in’ with goals set in the first meeting and are able to get their niggles and problems solved as a team.

Matt said accountability was one of the main elements missing from many business groups.

He said: “One of the things that we felt was missing from a lot of assessment, training and coaching support groups is that nobody checks in to see how people are doing with the guidance they have received. We aim to correct that with our new HQ group. Included in the package is a follow-up meeting every month in which we ask businesses to let us know how they have fared with the advice given. The intention is to offer supportive but firm challenge, guidance and support.”

The HQ community functions as a supportive network in which many different types of groups are represented, including HR and technical expertise, so that members can also benefit from being given expert advice on any problems they are experiencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a free WhatsApp group for members to join with Daily Power Up Messages from Jenny and Matt, and bondholders in the Marketing Derby networking group are also being offered membership for half price in recognition of their support for the city and its business.

To find out more, take part in a free quiz to check your eligibility and sign up for a free trial, see https://www.qbranch.consulting/hq-business-and-personal-growth-community.