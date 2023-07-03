Derbyshire firm wins O2 award for best postpay partner forsecond year running

The telecommunications business was awarded Best Postpay Partner at the 2023 awards for the second year running – despite considerable competition from others in the industry. According to Virgin Media O2, the honour was awarded to A1 Comms for their outstanding performance in the market across 2022 and for delivering sales growth despite significant supply chain issues and the challenging economic climate.

Personnel from A1 Comms travelled from Derbyshire to attend Lumiere London Underwood, where the ceremony was hosted by the BBC's Matt Baker. Present to receive the award were Adam Chadwick (Commercial Director), James Sisson (Brand & Experience Manager), Mark Eldridge (Business Development Director), Pete O’Connell (Purchasing & Logistics Director) and Steve Heald (Managing Director.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm incredibly proud of everyone at A1 Comms for continuing to develop our partnership with Virgin Media O2," said Steve Heald of the award win. "It's a company-wide focus on excellence that helps us keep winning awards with such large and respected companies, and I'd like to thank the staff in all areas of the business for their hard work and the contributions that continue to make honours like this a reality."