Derbyshire firm SDL Minorfern completes the National Three Peaks Challenge and raises thousands for charity

Twenty-two people from the business took on the epic adventure of trying to conquer the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in a single day. Their target of 10,000 feet ascent in 24 hours was narrowly missed - but 28 hours and 9,750 feet are still achievements of which to be proud.

They battled gale force winds, torrential rain and freezing temperatures along with muscle strain, blisters and little or no sleep in over 40 hours. Each mountain served up its own challenge, with Ben Nevis starting off at 16C at the base and -1C at the top with snow and fog. Scafell Pike contributed 60mph gusts of wind, rain falling sideways and darkness as night fell. Snowden finished with strong winds and rain from top to bottom leaving all Minorfern Mountaineers soaked from head to foot through the layers of waterproofs.

The team climbed 9,750 feet in total, across 27 arduous miles, spent 16 hours hiking and 12 hours travelling from Scotland, to England and finally Wales. Stuart Allen, who heads up the Distribution Centre in Clay Cross, and organised the event said how proud he was of the whole team.

Photo: SDL Minorfern

“We really did pull together on the mountains. We were a team of men and women from the warehouses, vans and offices from across our business all sharing the same challenge, suffering the same and determined to get to the top. A real show of teamwork and resilience”.”

SDL Minorfern, a firm supplying local garages and vehicle service centres with parts for all cars and vans, celebrates its 45th Anniversary this year having started in Clay Cross, in 1978. The firm has grown to 12 branches employing 320 people across Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.