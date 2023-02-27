Derbyshire firm celebrates 20th anniversary by raising money for Ashgate Hospice

Since the business was established in 2003 by Managing Director, Peter Botham, the company has been on an incredible journey of growth and now employs 25 people over its depots in Chesterfield, Yorkshire and Leicestershire.

Peter commented, “All I ever wanted was to be a good gardener and look at us now! From our humble beginnings we now care for over 450 sites nationwide and work with more than 100 valued clients”.

The company has decided to celebrate the special milestone by planting 20 trees for 20 of their longest serving clients, all for free - and for every tree planted they are donating to Ashgate Hospice. Shed wanted to recognise their loyal clients and thank them for their support whilst sharing their journey, and helping the company to grow to where they are today.

Managing Director, Peter Botham, celebrating Shed's 20-year anniversary.

The company’s decision to plant trees supports the Queen’s Jubilee Campaign in 2022, and helps to combat the effect of the dire storms last year where around 8 million trees were lost to the severe weather. Trees are the backbone of urban and rural environments, and increasing planting is an effective way both to tackle climate change and stem the collapse of biodiversity.

The company will gift a Silver Birch tree to each client, planted by Shed’s team in any location of their client's choice. Silver Birch is a striking medium-sized deciduous tree, and is a symbol of rebirth, new beginnings, and growth. This type of tree is also amazing for wildlife, providing habitat for more than 300 insect species. The planting season for trees is between October to March, so the Shed team will be working extremely hard to make sure all selected clients receive their 20-year anniversary gift.

