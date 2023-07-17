Derbyshire firm A1 Comms wins Three Contract Voice Indirect Partner of the Year 2022/2023

Three's Indirect Partner of the Year Awards 2023 took place at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, home of Chelsea FC. Founder and CEO Paul Sisson collected the award in person alongside Steve Heald (Managing Director), Adam Chadwick (Commercial Director) and Pete O'Connell (Purchasing Director).

The ceremony itself was presented by comedian Russell Kane, who had his own quirky take on Three UK and all of its partners – and A1 Comms' Adam Chadwick was a great sport in playing along with the banter.

Amongst drinks and canapes, awards were handed out for outstanding sales and service results working in partnership with Three UK on its consumer propositions. The Three Contract Voice Indirect Partner of the Year 2022/23 title was awarded to A1 Comms for exceptional performance on Three contract connections across the company's two brands.

Left to right, Ronan Gibney and Jennifer Pattinson (Three), Paul Sisson (A1 Comms) and Russell Kane. Photo: A1 Comms

“This award from Three UK closely follows a similar accolade just a couple of weeks ago," said Steve Heald. "It reminds everyone at A1 Comms and our other partners that as the largest and best-established independent player in our sector, we continue to offer both our customers and our major partners an exceptional proposition in a very competitive arena.”