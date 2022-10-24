Derbyshire financial planner celebrates 10 consecutive years of being ranked amongst best in the UK

Future Life Wealth Management, based in Renishaw, was recently recognised as one of the UK’s best financial planners for a tenth successive year.

The company was listed in the New Model Adviser Top 100 for 2022, which celebrates the best of the UK’s professional financial planning community.

The firm, which was founded by Jillian Thomas in October 2009, has now been listed in the NMA Top 100 every year since 2013 and is among a small handful of businesses to achieve this accolade.

Future Life Wealth Management’s MD Jillian Thomas, who is an active supporter of the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to be included in the New Model Adviser Top 100 list for ten successive years – and this success is undoubtedly testament to the hard work of the entire team.

“At Future Life Wealth Management, we will always place our clients' financial wellbeing at the heart of everything, regardless of what’s unravelling in the wider economy – and this was specifically recognised by New Model Adviser’s judges.”

The judges also praised Future Life Wealth Management's work placements, apprenticeships and graduate training opportunities – which they said were actively encouraging young people into the profession.

Future Life Wealth Management offers a bespoke financial planning service to generators of wealth – typically business owners, executives and professionals. The company also provides its services to receivers of wealth, such as inheritors, divorcees, widows and retirees.