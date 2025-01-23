Derbyshire fashion house launches sustainable Seasonal Essentials collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a world where fast fashion dominates, Derbyshire fashion house David Nieper is taking a stand.

With the launch of their new Seasonal Essentials collection, the renowned Alfreton based brand offers a sustainable alternative to disposable trends, championing timeless style and premium craftmanship.

The Seasonal Essentials collection is a select range wardrobe staples, designed to help women build a versatile capsule wardrobe that lasts for years.

Finding a solution to fast-fashion waste

An elegant and timeless sustainable collection.

According to Earth.org the fashion industry is currently responsible for around 10 percent of global carbon emissions and is the second largest consumer of water worldwide. It’s also estimated that 92 million tonnes of textile waste is generated each year, highlighting the need for more sustainable fashion practices.

“There is an alternative to fast fashion,” said Christopher Nieper OBE, Chief Executive of David Nieper.

“Fashion should be an investment in yourself, and our Seasonal Essentials collection embodies the principles of sustainability, quality and timeless style.

“This is about offering a smarter, more thoughtful approach to fashion that will be as relevant and dependable next year as they are today.”

Investment pieces ideal for a capsule wardrobe

Redefining wardrobe staples with a collection designed to last.

Featuring iconic quality staples, including soft merino roll neck jumpers, smart jacquard trousers and elegant ponte dresses, this range embodies versatility, quality, and classic sophistication.

Every piece in the collection is made with premium, long lasting fabrics, and are designed and tailored to fit and flatter in David Nieper’s own Alfreton based British workshops.

Whether building a capsule wardrobe or looking to refresh your everyday style, David Nieper’s new Seasonal Essentials collection is an invitation to invest in fashion that stands the test of time.

The range launches on Monday 27 January. Explore and shop online at https://www.davidnieper.co.uk/

If you’re local to the area, don’t forget you can visit the David Nieper shop based at our main factory HQ on Orange Street in Alfreton.