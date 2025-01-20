Derbyshire fashion designer sells out of new 'country style' tweed dress within 24 hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new and upcoming fashion designer says her new country style dress sold out almost straight away and now has had to restock to keep up with demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melissa Drabble the founder of Buck Stone says her latest piece to add to the country living collection launched last week and went viral.

She said: “It sold out in three sizes within 24 hours of launching which is so completely mindblowing for me.

“I don’t have a fashion background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton fashion designer Melissa Drabble sells out of new country living dress within 24 hours. Photo Chloe Drabble

“I don’t have a fashion degree or any experience in the industry. I just like to draw and create clothes I would like to wear.”

Melissa only started the new brand in 2024 officially launching at Chatsworth Show in autumn.

She said she wanted to create pieces that not only nodded to the town’s history, heritage and wonderful views but were wearable items suitable for the outdoors and all weathers.

Buck Stone features a buck on a stone which many believe is how the town got its name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the new tweed dress Melissa said: “It took four months behind the scenes of designing and coming up with a product I felt proud of.

“By the time it was launched I felt I had seen it so many times and I was doubting if people would like it or not.”

Melissa shared the image online and it went viral with thousands of people seeing it and placing an order.

“It made me feel so happy that people loved what I had created and wanted to purchase the dress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uncertain of how many to order from the manufacturers, Melissa only did a small production run of the £179 dress.

Now after the dress has sold out she has gone back to increase production and the dress is available in all sizes again.

She said: “Tweed is such a traditional country dress and this piece, while still looking classic, also has little extras which set it apart from others like the buttons and the embroidery.

“I’m really pleased Buck Stone is finding its place in the outdoor living market. I had a lot of imposter syndrome creating this dress but it’s clear there is a market for it and I want to build on this and create my own little fashion empire.”