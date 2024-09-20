Derbyshire estate agency marks 20-year anniversary with waterside deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading independent Derbyshire estate agency has opened a new branch at one of Europe's largest inland marinas as it prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Fletcher & Company has not only opened a brand new office at Mercia Marina, but it has also now completed the ‘jigsaw’ of its Derbyshire coverage.

Established in August 2004, Fletcher & Company has since grown to operate three branches at Duffield, Derby and now Willington - as well as having a London based presence through the Guild of Professional Estate Agents.

This latest expansion to the Derbyshire beauty spot, represents the final piece in the geographical jigsaw for the company, according to its founder, and also brings with it a highly sought-after collaborative deal.

Fletcher & Company opens in Mercia Marina

Steven Fletcher, managing director of Fletcher & Company, has been an estate agent for over two decades.

He said: “Our passion for property and commitment to innovation has earned us a reputation for handling distinctive homes across the county. Our offices and their locations reflect this quality and so the new branch at Mercia Marina was a perfect fit.

“We have been looking for an office here for over a year and joined the waiting list for suitable units.

"When we were told there was finally a space available, we jumped at the chance.”

Mercia Marina is a landmark location and home to an array of shops, restaurants and businesses, as well as being a working marina.

Steven added: “Mercia Marina offers us a fantastic high-end location that aligns with our ethos. It is an ever-evolving desirable site and one that suits our brand and complements the geographical spread of our offices and reach across Derbyshire.

“Not only does the marina offer free parking and receive strong customer footfall, it is surrounded by nature and is bursting with biodiversity. The Marina’s demographic, as well as the towns and villages that surround it, mean the location ticks every box for us and our business.”

“Our stunning new office is the perfect space to welcome existing and new clients while showcasing the range of homes we have for sale in areas like Duffield, Derby, and throughout Derbyshire.

The new office will be run by branch manager Claire Sentence, who will be joined by valuer Ben Arnold and two newly recruited but experienced estate agents. Steven Fletcher will oversee the network of offices.

In an exciting collaboration, Fletcher & Company have also now been entrusted to be the exclusive agent handling the marketing for the Promenade apartments at Mercia Marina - 15 luxury residences set to begin construction in spring 2025 as part of the Promenade development.

Robert Neff, Mercia Marina's general manager, said: “This partnership reflects a shared vision of delivering outstanding service and creating lasting connections with those looking for the perfect home in one of the region’s most scenic and sought-after locations.

“We are excited to welcome Fletcher & Company to the Marina”.