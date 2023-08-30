News you can trust since 1855
Clay Cross resident Natalie Wilmot has achieved her dream of running her very own dog salon.
By Natalie WilmotContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read

Based at Natalie’s bespoke home-salon, she offers a range of services, including a luxury hydrobath to give your pooch the best! Taking a dip in the hydrobath – which is included as standard – aims to help with improved blood circulation, boosting a shiny coat, soothing tired or elderly muscles and managing certain skin disorders. Natalie has been working really hard this year to complete her qualifications. These include a level three qualification in Dog Grooming and Salon Management. She is Accredited and Ofqual regulated, and Canine First Aid Trained. This all contributes to giving her clients peace of mind in the knowledge they are leaving their dog in safe hands.

Natalie has also received expert business advice and a start-up grant to help her navigate starting her own business, from the Vision Derbyshire Start-Up Support Scheme.

She says: “I have always wanted to run my own business and my love for dogs meant that dog grooming was the perfect idea. Dog grooming is essential to the welfare of a dog’s health. Ensuring that I achieved an accredited qualification has allowed me to learn the skill safely. Thank you to Vision Derbyshire for the Start-Up support which enabled me to buy a hydrobath which is not only a little indulgence for dogs but also has many health benefits.”

To find out more about the salon, email [email protected], call on 07988310635 or visit the business website at nataliesdogsalon.co.uk/

