Derbyshire entrepreneur named one of 2025’s most impressive female founders

Joanne Pearce of Glossop, Derbyshire has been crowned one of the UK’s most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

Joanne Pearce, who founded Her Handmade Hustle in 2024, is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

The f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support. Indeed, Joanne was also called out for her success of running her own handmade stationery business, Vintage Twee, for 15 years and for providing voluntary advice and guidance to fellow female entrepreneurs in the local community who also wanted to get their own business off the ground. Joanne realised there was a huge gap in the market for some friendly, down to earth and affordable business support for creative women so set up Her Handmade Hustle in 2024 and became a female business mentor specialising in small business mentoring for creatives and start ups. She also started a popular podcast ‘Her Handmade Hustle: Unplugged’ last year to share her experience of selling her handmade products with a view to helping other creative women who want to do the same.

On being featured in the #ialso100 lineup, Joanne said: “I’m so honoured to have been recognized as one of the Top 100 female leader in the UK for 2025, it’s still very surreal! I want to use this amazing opportunity as a platform to support as many women as I can and encourage them to start their own business. Work options for women are still very limited because of our lifestyle choices or personal commitments and it’s unfair. We need to be creating our own opportunities if there aren't any out there that let us live our (one and only) life the way we want to – and the best way to do this is by working for yourself”.

Joanne Pearce, Hr Handmade Hustle

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact ofincredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community. The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

“It’s wonderful to have Joanne from Her Handmade Hustle feature in this year’s #IAlso100 all of the female entrepreneurs in this year’s line-up are simply phenomenal,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.“It is vital that we recognise the impressive contribution of the UK’s female business owners and do all we can to support and encourage them throughout their entrepreneurial journey, from start-up to scale-up. As well as making a huge economic contribution to the UK, female entrepreneurs also create a wider positive impact that ripples across society and local communities too.”

