Derbyshire engineering company announced as a 2024 WIRED Trailblazer in partnership with HSBC UK

A Derbyshire engineering firm has been recognised as one of the most innovative and pioneering companies in the UK with a prestigious award.

The Carfulan Group has been selected as one of the 2024 WIRED Trailblazers, an accolade awarded in partnership with HSBC UK to leading companies across a wide range of industries.

The WIRED Trailblazer programme celebrates some of the most groundbreaking and fast-growing companies across the UK. WIRED has selected businesses for this year’s award that are harnessing the power of technology to drive positive and innovative outcomes for communities and the planet.

The Carfulan Group, based at its state-of-the-art Advanced Innovation Centre in Foston, Derby, is among 18 winners from the Midlands region and Managing Director, Chris Fulton, attended the launch event for the area’s award winners in Birmingham.

Carfulan Group's Advanced Innovation Centre in Foston, Derby

He said: “We are honoured to have been recognised by WIRED and HSBC UK as one of the 2024 Trailblazers.

“At the Carfulan Group, we are always striving to push the boundaries of innovation, through the support we provide to our customers and the world-leading manufacturing technologies that are powering multiple sectors including aerospace, engineering, medical and more.

“This has seen continuous growth in our offering, with an ever-expanding portfolio covering metrology, 3D printing, tool presetting and data management software that helps to drive positive outcomes for our customers."

In 2022, HSBC UK and WIRED Consulting launched the programme to build a community of innovative, fast-growing scale-ups tackling today's social, economic, and environmental challenges.

Carfulan Group Managing Directors Matt Fulton, left, and Chris Fulton, right, with their WIRED Trailblazers 2024 award

Now in its third year, this initiative highlights organisations and their leaders who navigate the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, serving as guiding lights for others to follow, with over 250 business now recognised with the award. Previous winners include ZOE, BOXT and Aardman.

Managing Director, Matt Fulton, added: “This prestigious award recognises all of the hard work that has been put in from all of our staff over the years and we are determined to continue offering the most reliable, efficient and cutting-edge solutions to our customers.

"As a business, we are continuing to grow with record revenues allowing us to not only enhance our offering to the industry, but to also provide excellent career opportunities for our staff and support the communities in which we operate.

"Becoming a WIRED Trailblazer is a proud moment for everyone associated with the Carfulan Group and we will continue to drive forward and offer innovative and economically-beneficial solutions to companies across the UK.”

Carfulan Group's Advanced Innovation Centre Showroom in Foston, Derby

After extensive research across all UK industries and sectors, WIRED shortlisted companies to win the Trailblazer award, splitting them into different geographical regions before finalising the winning companies.

In choosing the Carfulan Group as a 2024 Trailblazer, WIRED said: “We recognised the strong growth of the Carfulan Group and pioneering work in precision manufacturing.

“We believe that the Carfulan Group is a leading example of how to adopt innovative approaches to drive regional and national growth.”