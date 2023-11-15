Derbyshire Doughnut giant launches in Nottingham with bumper giveaway

The UK’s fastest-growing doughnut brand is giving away hundreds of free products this week to mark the opening of its new outlet in Nottingham city centre.

Project D is launching a new permanent kiosk in Nottingham’s Victoria Centre on Friday (November 17), and will be offering its delicious treats free of charge to the first 500 customers.

The bumper giveaway, which begins at 11am, will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis while stocks last and will be limited to one free doughnut per person, so doughnut lovers are advised to arrive early.

Project D has this year embarked upon a major new drive to open permanent retail stores across the UK, in addition to its online sales and pop-up events.

A small selection of the sweet treats on offer at Project D's new Nottingham outlet

Nottingham will be the firm’s second outlet, following a hugely successful launch of its first store in York city centre in September.

Max Poynton, marketing director for Project D, said: “We are so excited to launching in Nottingham on Friday. We’ve been working hard on finding the perfect site for our new outlet in the city centre.

“We can’t wait to see our Nottingham customers come out in force. Nottingham has always been an amazing location for us in terms of our pop-up events.

“We have so many loyal customers from the area who order our products online, and so we already know that Nottingham is a city full of doughnut lovers.

“We can’t wait to see lots of smiles when we launch our bumper giveaway on Friday. We’d urge people to come early to avoid disappointment.”

Project D’s new Nottingham kiosk will be unmissable with its bright pink branding and excellent location between Greggs and Costa Coffee on the centre’s ground floor.

Following Friday’s grand opening launch, the store will be open seven days per week between 8am and 6pm (or 7pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays) – or sometimes later during late-night shopping events in the run-up to Christmas.

Project D has become an enormous internet sensation since launching in 2018 with the primary ambition of creating the world’s best doughnuts.

Since that time, the three co-founders, former schoolfriends Max Poynton, Matt Bond and Jacob Watts, have consistently added to their colourful range of tasty treats to create a doughnut range that is unrivalled in its imagination.

Creative director Matt Bond said: “We’ve strived hard to ensure we are genuinely manufacturing the world’s best doughnuts.

“We are constantly trying out new flavours, toppings and fillings to keep giving our fantastic customers new sensations. The feedback we get, in person and through social media, is amazing and always helpful – and we’ve even welcomed new doughnut ideas from the public.”

Project D will be selling some of its wide range of popular doughnuts in Nottingham, adding additional limited-edition seasonal designs to the mix during the course of the year.

The firm’s most popular doughnuts, which will be available in the Victoria Centre, include all-time best-seller the ‘Bad Boy’, which has a fudge-dipped base covered with a Speculoos crumb, then drizzled with white chocolate, filled with Speculoos spread and topped with a Lotus biscuit.

Other eye-catching favourites include the iconic ‘Homer’ – inspired by cartoon character Homer Simpson – which is a doughnut dipped in pink-coloured white chocolate and covered with sprinkles.