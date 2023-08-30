News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Distillery liquidates owing more than £300,000

An independent distillery based in Chesterfield has liquidated with debts of around £300,000.
By Oliver McManus
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST

Derbyshire Distillery, which started in 2018, produced gins, vodkas and liqueurs using local ingredients. When it opened it was the first commercial distillery in Chesterfield and last year registered capital and reserves to the amount of £167,486.

The distillery, based in Markham Vale Industrial Estate, has now had to call in liquidators and owes £308,517.38 to creditors.

The company has appointed Netchwood Finance Limited as liquidators. We tried to contact Netchwood Finance for more information but have been unable to contact them so far.

Derbyshire Distillery has liquidated with debts of around £300,000
In a published statement of affairs, liquidators estimated the distillery had £35,000 of gin stock and total assets of £48,625.64.

The company owes money to 17 creditors: amounts owed range from £390.79 to £108,751.27.

Creditors owed more than £10,000 are: Lloyds Bank (£37,445.71), Peakvale Ltd (£10,415.32), Anthony Carl Altman (£108,751.27), Mark Andrew Donelly (£10,415.32), and Philip Meakin (£106,051.27).

