Derbyshire Distillery, which started in 2018, produced gins, vodkas and liqueurs using local ingredients. When it opened it was the first commercial distillery in Chesterfield and last year registered capital and reserves to the amount of £167,486.

The distillery, based in Markham Vale Industrial Estate, has now had to call in liquidators and owes £308,517.38 to creditors.

The company has appointed Netchwood Finance Limited as liquidators. We tried to contact Netchwood Finance for more information but have been unable to contact them so far.

In a published statement of affairs, liquidators estimated the distillery had £35,000 of gin stock and total assets of £48,625.64.

The company owes money to 17 creditors: amounts owed range from £390.79 to £108,751.27.