Derbyshire distillery announces launch of the county’s first single malt whisky

White Peak, a craft distillery in Ambergate, is launching a single malt named after their home on the banks of the River Derwent - Wire Works Whisky.

Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Max and Claire Vaughan, both originally from Derbyshire, White Peak Distillery has gone from strength to strength in its first few years.

The team have won awards for the visitor experiences at their distillery on the site of the former Johnson & Nephew Wire Works, which forms part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Max and Claire Vaughan started the distillery in 2016, and have had much success since then.

Max Vaughan, co-founder of White Peak Distillery, said: “The journey we’ve been on since we started the distillery has been amazing and full of challenges, but we’ve never lost sight of making the best spirit we can and this moment of releasing our own single malt whisky. We’re realising a dream that our small and passionate team has been focused on since day one.”

“We are exceptionally proud of our heritage and local provenance within the Peak District and believe that our Wire Works Whisky brings all of the best elements of our homeland together in one special spirit. In many ways we are only just at the start, and we hope that our supporters and distillery friends will enjoy celebrating this very special moment with us.”

The whisky is a complex, fruit-forward, lightly-peated spirit. It has an aroma of vanilla, chocolate, orchard fruit and orange peel, with roasted malt and toffee on the palate and a strong finish, with moments of café mocha, a hint of peat and liquorice allsorts.

Every aspect of production and maturation is done onsite at the distillery to ensure that the unique location and environment can play their part in the creation of the final product. The lightly-peated single malt whisky has been made using a combination of English unpeated and peated malted barley, and a yeast blend incorporating live yeast sourced from a local Peak District brewery.

The distillery’s traditional, bespoke copper pot stills have been hand-built by McMillan and are run slowly to help produce the desired flavour profile.

Just 5016 numbered bottles of Wire Works Whisky will be made available from Thursday, February 3, with more releases planned for later in the year. White Peak’s loyal followers and supporters, including their Temperance Club members, cask owners and crowdfunding investors, have had the opportunity to reserve their own bottle ahead of the launch date.

Wire Works Whisky will be available directly from the distillery and a range of selected trade retail partners, including various nationwide independents: Booths, Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange, The Whisky Shop, Selfridges, House of Malt and Hard to Find Whisky, with an RRP of £65 for a 70cl bottle.