Michael Wilson has helmed the family business for several decades, succeeding both his grandfather Les, and father Derek, who originally founded Bolsover Travel back in the 1960s. Upon receiving the award, he expressed his heartfelt thanks: "This award is truly an honour, and above all, I would like to thank our customers for their continued support, which has shaped Bolsover Cruise Club into what it is today."

Bolsover Cruise Club was also highly commended in the Partnership Achievement category by Princess Cruises and Seabourn, an acknowledgement that bolstersthe company's exceptional reputation for customer service and commitment to industry innovation.

The award ceremony, which was hosted by Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox, took place at The Pelligon in London on 6 February. It was attended by Michael Wilson, alongside his daughter Katie, Chief Operations Officer of Bolsover Cruise Club, and other key members of the team.

Reflecting on the evening, Michael Wilson added: "To receive the Outstanding Contribution Award with my daughter Katie, the future of Bolsover Cruise Club, in attendance, was incredibly meaningful. This recognition pays tribute not only to our commitment to our customers and drive for innovation, but also to my father's legacy, who received the same award in 2016."

Paul Ludlow, President of Carnival UK and P&O Cruises, acknowledged the Wilson family's unique contribution during a speech at the event, emphasising their lasting influence within the cruising sector.

The Outstanding Contribution Award celebrates an individual who shares the brands’ passion for delivering exceptional cruise holidays.

1 . Awards Michael Wilson with daughter and Chief Operations Officer Katie Photo: Submitted Photo Sales