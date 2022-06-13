Derbyshire craft company celebrates official opening - after 'exponential growth' in the last 12 months

The craft company, founded in May 2021 in Wingfield Court, has seen exponential growth across its product ranges, profit turnover and staff recruitment in the last 12 months.

The company began with three staff and now has 28 – all from the surrounding areas.

The roles cover various areas across the business including graphic design, marketing, web development and creative production.

“We are excited to be officially marking our one year of trading with the official office opening,” said Karl Shaw, Managing Director of Highlight Crafts Ltd.

“We moved into our purpose-built space in November 2021, and have just seen the business grow from strength to strength. We are already planning for additional warehousing and training space!”

The official opening was attended by guests of honour including Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, the High Sheriff of Derbyshire Michael Copestake and Gerry Morley Councillor for Clay Cross North.

Mr Rowley said: “It’s fantastic to see a new business which is doing so well making a difference in Clay Cross and bringing new jobs and opportunities to the town. It has been so insightful to see all the work Highlight Crafts is doing and I look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength.”

Highlight Crafts is a market leader in the craft sector, particularly with its flagship die cutting brand Two Red Robins.

A quintessentially British papercraft range, each collection flows into the next allowing customers to tell stories within their craft makes. All of the papers, stamps, fabrics and more are designed, created and sold from the heart of the Peak District.

“I am highly impressed with Highlight Crafts and have loved seeing everything that goes into making their products – and the sheer enjoyment everyone feels in the office,” said The High Sheriff.

“There is so much talent and enthusiasm oozing from the new purpose-built building here in Clay Cross!”

Councillor Morley added: “It can only be a good thing for our area, local people in local jobs! To see all the staff enjoying their creative roles in a friendly, family atmosphere it’s just wonderful for Clay Cross.”

