Derbyshire council sets out rules for lap dancers and sex shops

North East Derbyshire District Council carried out the survey for its draft Sex Establishment Policy, which sets out proposed new rules for sex shops, cinemas and entertainment premises.

The draft policy stipulates that customers are not allowed to throw money at dancers and must remain at least 30cm away from them at all times.

It also states that performers must not use sexually graphic language and have to wear a minimum of a non-transparent G-string at all times.

The policy has been written in response to a call for the council to adopt Schedule 3 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982, which would give the authority more control over sex establishments.

It states: “During lap or table dancing performances customers shall remain seated, fully clothed, with hands clearly visible.”

The policy also outlines that no performer should ‘engage in communication with customers in a way which could be reasonably interpreted as constituting solicitation or prostitution’.

In a meeting of the council’s licensing committee, enviromental health team manager Charmaine Terry said: “If we don’t adopt this we will be limited in our powers of enforcement.”

She maintained that while the subject of sex establishments was an ’emotive’ one for the public, a licence could not be refused ‘purely on moral grounds’.

One consultee commented: “Moral decency should be a consideration.

“The sex industry causes misery to millions.

“We don’t want this in North East Derbyshire.”

Another stated: “I can’t understand why our council is even considering letting this disgusting industry peddle it’s materials.

“Please, please don’t allow this.”

When asked whether they thought it was acceptable to have a sexual entertainment venue near a youth facility, 78 per cent of respondents said ‘no’, while 22 per cent said ‘yes’.

Seventy-eight per cent said having a sex cinema near a women’s refuge was not acceptable, while 22 per cent said it was.

The licensing committee approved the draft policy.