Derbyshire council bid to force cimema sale so building can be demolished

Erewash Borough Council has been trying to buy the former Galaxy Row cinema, and a number of surrounding plots, in Derby Road, Long Eaton, for more than two years.

Now, 27 months after it started this attempt, the council is filing to compulsorily purchase the former entertainment venue from the owner – which would force them to sell it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council papers detail that the authority has made at least three formal offers for the site, but the owner has rejected these and put the former cinema on the market, with the property remaining for sale for £575,000. Negotiations are continuing.

The former Galaxy Row cinema in Derby Road, Long Eaton.

This comes two months after the council submitted a planning application to itself in June to demolish the former cinema, along with a shop, garage and nightclub, to make way for four houses, 16 flats and three shops.

The project will be entirely funded by a £25 million Government Town Deal grant awarded in 2021, with the Galaxy Row project estimated to cost between £5 million and £9 million.

However, this week the council has also shared that the project is now delayed by seven months and will currently not be able to draw down and spend the Government grant funding in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Government set a strict deadline for its usage as part of the terms of being awarded the money, which means the council must spend it by the end of March 2026 – and this money can only be drawn down when the authority hits certain stages.

As a result, the council has effectively issued a last-ditch request to ask the Government to release the funds into an escrow account – an independent bank account – where funds could be released when the development and contractors need it. The Government has not yet confirmed if this will be possible.

As it stands the council owns the FastFit Autocentres site in Oxford Street but is looking to compulsorily purchase the former cinema, the former Tallulah and Delilah shop in Derby Road and the former Stage One Nightclub in Derby Road.

The council says there is a “real risk” that the compulsory purchase attempt will trigger a legal challenge from the owners which could further delay the project – with current delays already putting it at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It writes in a report to be debated next week: “Redevelopment of the vacant former Galaxy cinema was the initial benefit sought from the Long Eaton Town Deal scheme.

“The property is at a prominent gateway to the town along the A6005, and due to both its size and location and its run-down appearance, it has a disproportionately negative impact on the perception of the town, with consequent impacts on consumer and investor sentiment.

“As also noted, the property has become a focus for anti-social behaviour with regular break-ins requiring frequent re-boarding. Unauthorised access puts trespassers at physical risk due to the poor state of the building and it is contributing to its continual decline. As also noted, this decline is resulting in danger to adjacent buildings and pedestrians from falling debris.

“The proposed scheme includes townhouses and upper floor apartments which would provide much-needed housing delivery, bearing in mind that Erewash Borough as a whole is not delivering sufficient new homes to meet local needs as identified in the Local Development Plan, and consequently is currently failing the Government’s housing delivery test.